Bolsonaro announces Braga Netto as possible deputy without warning to the center

The announcement by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), on Sunday night (26), that reserve general Walter Braga Netto (PL) should be vice president of his slate who will run for re-election in the 2022 elections was not articulated. before with the members of the political wing, especially the center. Bolsonaro made the announcement on the 4×4 program, shown on YouTube.

“I intend to announce General Braga Netto as deputy in the coming days,” Bolsonaro said in the interview. So far, however, there is no closed schedule on how this announcement should take place. The president’s speech is not a total surprise, but it was not agreed upon and also tries to change the focus of the news on the MEC (Ministry of Education) scandal.

Since February, Braga Netto’s choice was already taken for granted behind the scenes. However, a few days ago, members of the PP, PL and Republicans were pressing for Bolsonaro to choose Tereza Cristina (PP-MS), a former minister of Agriculture. The idea was to try to improve Bolsonaro’s numbers with female voters and garner female votes.

Bolsonaro should keep choosing Braga Netto influenced by concerns about the power given to the center. In Bolsonaro’s view, the choice of a deputy who would integrate the parties in the center made the president fearful of suffering a coup attempt six months later in a possible new term.

The center was still trying to win Tereza Cristina because the latest polls of voting intentions showed the possibility of ex-president Lula winning, even in the first round and highlighted the problem with the female electorate. In the last Datafolha poll, last week, Lula had 47% of the voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 28%. Among women, the PT wins from 49% to 21%.

The last Datafolha and the other polls that came out in recent days left the backstage of Bolsonaro’s campaign on alert. The political wing assesses that the situation is very difficult and is discussing measures to try to improve the numbers. One of the points raised is the president’s agenda.

There are also conflicts within the Bolsonaro family. Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) criticizes the actions of the political wing and the insertions on television and advocates that the president continue speaking to his base with social networks. The political wing, which has the support of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), coordinator of the campaign, says he believes it is necessary to expand Bolsonaro’s discourse and approach different sections of the electorate.