Bolsonaro dismisses approved secretary at Petrobras

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) dismissed Caio Paes de Andrade, in an extra edition of the Diário Oficial da União, from the position of Special Secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government of the Ministry of Economy. He had his name approved today by Petrobras as president of the company.

Appointed by Bolsonaro, he will be the fourth president of the company during the current government and will replace Fernando Borges, who acted as an interim since the last 20th, when José Mauro Coelho resigned from the role.

Coelho asked to leave after only 67 days in office, a period in which he was criticized by Bolsonaro and the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), because of the pricing policy practiced by Petrobras. Last week, Andrade told the Petrobras Eligibility Committee that he had not received guidance from the government regarding the change in the state-owned company’s pricing policy, a document released on Saturday showed.

President Jair Bolsonaro declared last Wednesday (22) that Paes de Andrade should change the entire board of the company when he took office. “What is the idea of ​​this new president of Petrobras? Obviously, he is going to change his directors,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia.

Curriculum questioned

This is the third change in the leadership of Petrobras during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The company was also chaired by Roberto Castello Branco and General Joaquim Silva e Luna.

The change in command of Petrobras was decided at the end of May. Andrade is the current special secretary for Debureaucratization, Management and Digital Government, linked to the Ministry of Economy and responsible for the government platform (gov.br). He is a member of the Boards of Directors of Embrapa (Empresa Brasileira de Pesquisa Agropecuária) and PPSA (Pré-Sal Petróleo).

Among the conditions analyzed by the committee are the executive’s knowledge of the sector. Petrobras’ governance rules determine that the nominee has “experience in leadership, preferably in the business or in a related area”.

Although Andrade does not have this experience in the oil and gas area, the committee interpreted his work in other areas as sufficient.