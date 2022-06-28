





Bolsonaro sanctions law that provides for a reduction in the electricity bill with tax credits photo: fdr

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned this Monday, 27, in a private ceremony at Palácio do Planalto and outside the official agenda, a bill that provides for a reduction in the electricity bill with the return of PIS/Cofins tax credits charged to consumers of electricity. improper way. According to the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), this compensation can make the electricity bill up to 5.2% cheaper.

“In addition to doing justice to all Brazilians, we work so that energy in Brazil can be cheaper for each citizen”, said the author of the proposal, Senator Fábio Garcia (União Brasil-MT), during the ceremony.

The project was approved in Congress on June 7 and is part of the congressional offensive to reduce energy and fuel prices in an election year.

This compensation measure has been adopted since 2020 by Aneel in the tariff readjustment processes, but the assessment is that the approval of a bill gives more legal certainty for the use of resources.

The amounts refer to the collection of ICMS on the basis of PIS/Cofins overpaid by Brazilians on electricity bills in recent years, recognized as improper by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Of the R$ 60 billion in credits generated with the decision – referring to lawsuits filed by distributors – R$ 48.3 billion are already authorized by the Federal Revenue, of which R$ 12.7 billion have already been reversed.