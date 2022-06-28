Botuverá mayor’s health chart is updated after heart attack; Valmor Costa assumes mayor’s office

On the afternoon of this Monday, the 27th, the mayor of Botuverá, Alcir Merizio, was released from the hospital after being admitted due to a heart attack. Shortly after the medical release, Alcir passed the position to deputy Valmor Costa.

The ceremony of transferring the position was held in the mayor’s office, in a simple way. Valmor serves as Botuverá’s chief executive for 15 days, during which time Alcir will be on leave for medical treatment and full recovery.

remember the case

On Friday night, the 24th, Alcir Merizio suffered a heart attack and had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was medicated, underwent a catheterization and angioplasty procedure, with the insertion of two stents.

After two days in the ICU, on Sunday, the 26th, he was released and sent to his room. On social media, the mayor described the situation as a “surprise”, and reassured citizens and voters.

