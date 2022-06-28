Caged: Brazil creates 277 thousand formal jobs in May, well above expectations

Brazil created 277,018 formal jobs in May, a strong increase compared to April (196,966) and a result well above market expectations (the Refinitiv consensus projected 192,750 new CLT jobs in the month).

Despite strong job creation, the average hiring salary continued to decline in the face of persistent inflation in the country (see more below).

The May result is the result of 1,960,960 new hires and 1,683,942 layoffs and increased the positive balance for 2022 to 1,047,611 new formal jobs (due to the 9,693,109 admissions and 8,641,606 dismissals in the year).

As a result, the number of Brazilians with a formal contract rose 0.67% in the month, to 41,729,858. Data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) were released this Tuesday (28) by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

More jobs, lower wages

Despite the strong generation of jobs, the average admission salary continued on a downward trajectory and fell by 0.94% in May, to R$1,898.02 — a real decrease of R$18.05 (discounting inflation).

The only sector in which the hiring salary rose was in construction (+0.98%, to R$ 1,905.51), and the worst decline was in agriculture, which already pays lower salaries (-1.74%, to BRL 1,659.94).

The other declines were in industry (-1.81%, to R$1,934.51), services (-0.79%, to R$2,030.66) and commerce (-0.47%, to R$ $1,645.35).

Services leads job creation

The service sector led to hirings from last month (+120,294 jobs), but there was growth in the 5 groups surveyed: commerce (+47,557), industry (+46,975), construction (+35,445) and agriculture (+26,747).

The activities that most contributed to the generation of jobs in services (+120,294) were information, communication and financial, real estate, professional and administrative activities (+49,373).

In industry (+46,975), hiring was concentrated in the manufacturing industry (+42,081, or 90% of the total).

By region and by state

There were also more admissions than layoffs in the 5 regions of the country in May. The Southeast created more CLT vacancies in absolute numbers, but proportionally the highlights were the Midwest (+0.94%) and North regions (+0.82%):

• Southeast: +147,846 (+0.69%);

• North East: +48,847 (+0.73%);

• Midwest: +33,978 (+0.94%);

• South: +25,585 (+0.33%);

• North: +16,091 (+0.82%).

All 27 Federative Units (UFs) also recorded a positive balance last month.

The states that created the most jobs in absolute terms were the three most populous in the country: São Paulo (+85,659), Minas Gerais (+29,970) and Rio de Janeiro (+20,226). In relative terms, the highlights were Espírito Santo (+1.52%), Mato Grosso do Sul (+1.14%) and Goiás (+1.08%).

(This report is being updated)

register at Impulse and receive a weekly summary of the news that moves your pocket — in an easy-to-understand way:

Related