Can exercising the body help heal the mind?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – When Jennifer Heisz was in grad school, she borrowed a friend’s old, rusty bike – and ended up redirecting her career. At the time, she was studying cognitive neuroscience, but, dissatisfied with the direction of her work and her personal life, began to experience what she now recognizes as “very severe anxiety,” she recently told me. A friend of hers suggested riding a bike as a relief. Not being very athletic before, she started pedaling enthusiastically, finding it “pacified my mind,” she said.

This discovery convinced her to change the focus of her research. now director of NeuroFit Lab from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, she studies interaction between physical and emotional health and how the exercise helps prevent or treat depression, anxiety, stress and other mental health conditions.

Read too Technological Faith: Some Muslims Are Using Digital Rings to Say Their Prayers

“The effects of movement on the mind are so profound and fascinating,” said Heisz.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

This idea animates his new book, Move the Body, Heal the Mind (Stir the Body, Heal the Mind), which details the latest science on exercise and mental healthas well as his own journey from inactivity and serial emotional breakdowns to triathlon training and increased serenity.

Practicing physical activities helps relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression

I recently spoke with Heisz about his book and what it can tell us about mental health, the benefits of light exercise, the stresses of the pandemic years, and how to choose the right workout right now to lift your spirits. Here’s our edited conversation.

Can we talk about exercise and anxiety, which many of us are feeling these days?

Exercising is extremely beneficial for reducing anxiety. In fact, at the end of each workout, you typically get a brief relief from anxiety, due to neuropeptide Y, which increases with exercise. It is a resilience factor. It helps calm the anxious amygdala, which is the part of the brain that recognizes danger and puts us on high alert. In recent years, with the pandemic, our amygdala has been on hyperalert, triggering an almost constant stress response. This chronicity of stress starts to make our minds really afraid and you are left with constant anxiety. Exercise, by regulating neuropeptide Y, helps calm the anxious amygdala, decrease fear, hypervigilance, and keep us calmer.

Any specific type of exercise?

The cool thing is that light to moderate exercise, like walking, is enough. Research from my lab shows that this type of exercise reduces anxiety immediately after your workout, and over time, if you keep exercising, it reduces anxiety even more and for longer. It seems that about 30 minutes of this type of exercise three times a week is fine. Walking, biking, swimming, dancing – a wide variety of activities work.

What about more intense workouts?

You need to be careful with very intense exercise and anxiety. If you’re anxious, you’re already under stress. High-intensity exercise is also a type of stress. But our bodies generally only have one stress response. So during intense exercise, you add extreme physical stress to the stress your body is already feeling and it can all become too much. Right before the pandemic, I was training for a triathlon and doing a lot of high-intensity workouts. But when the pandemic started, I was feeling so much emotional stress that I couldn’t finish these workouts. So I backed off. What I would tell people is that when you’re already feeling stressed, prolonged, intense exercise might not be the right option.

What would you recommend people do?

Aim to do exercises that feel comfortably challenging, so your heart rate is elevated but not accelerated. For many people, that would mean taking a quick walk around the park or around the block.

Does exercise help in the same way against depression?

Classically, the depression has been attributed to a lack of serotonin in the brain, which antidepressants treat. But for some people with depression, drugs don’t work well, probably because serotonin isn’t their problem. Many of us who study depression now think the problem may involve inflammation, which is linked to stress. Inflammation starts to damage the body’s cells, inducing an immune response and increasing inflammation, which can then enter the brain, affecting mood. For these people, exercise may be the medicine they need as it helps fight inflammation. In studies, when individuals who have not responded to antidepressants begin exercising, they often see significant reductions in their symptoms.

How much exercise are we talking about?

A study looking at how often, or how much, exercise you need to fight depression compared 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise a week, which is the standard exercise recommendation for physical health, to a quarter of that. And both groups benefited equally. So it seems that exercise prescription for mental health is lower than exercise prescription for physical health, which is pretty cool.

You speak frankly in your book about your own bouts of anxiety, stress, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, including after the birth of your daughter and, later, your divorce. Did the exercise help you to deal with it?

He’s the key. Mental illness can happen to anyone, even people who seem to be coping well. For me and many others, life transitions like divorce and childbirth can be especially challenging. After my divorce, I really needed something to redirect my life. And I knew how potent exercise, as a stimulus, alters the brain. Someone mentioned triathlons. I was still riding a bike at the time. So I added running and swimming. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

The New York Times Licensing Group – All rights reserved. Any reproduction without written permission from The New York Times is prohibited.