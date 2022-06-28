Carmen sends request for investigation against Bolsonaro to PGR

Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), sent to the Attorney General’s Office a request for an investigation against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for alleged participation in the scandal of the MEC (Ministry of Education) business desk, that led to the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro.

This request was presented by deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT) before the disclosure of the conversation intercepted by the Federal Police in which Milton Ribeiro says he talked to Bolsonaro about a possible search and seizure.

Nor is it the case presented by the Federal Court to the Supreme Court, but a separate process brought by the parliamentarian.

Sending the case files to the PGR is a customary move in the STF, since it is up to the Prosecutor’s Office to decide whether or not to initiate criminal investigations against authorities with jurisdiction. In the dispatch, Carmen just sends the request to Augusto Aras’ team, without commenting on the process.

The investigation request filed by Reginaldo Lopes accuses Bolsonaro of leading a “criminal organization” that aimed to obtain political support in exchange for the release of funds from the FNDE (National Fund for the Development of Education).

The congressman cites an audio revealed by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo in which the then Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, says that he served city halls appointed by pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura, appointed as lobbyists working in the MEC, at the request of Bolsonaro.

The president, at the time, denied having guided the subordinate to commit any irregularity.

In April, the PGR addressed a similar request and said, at the time, that the mere mention of Bolsonaro in the recording did not justify the president’s inclusion in the investigation. The case against Milton Ribeiro was processed in the STF until it was sent to the first instance.

In a note, criminalist Daniel Bialski, who defends Milton Ribeiro, denies that the former minister has committed “any illegality”.

“Anyone who knows a little about the functioning of the Ministry of Education knows that the Minister and no one else had or has the power to favor people, cities or states because there is a whole formal procedure that regulates the progress and evaluation of the intended benefits. management exercised by Minister Milton Ribeiro”, he said.

Mention of Bolsonaro

Ribeiro, Santos and Moura were arrested last Wednesday (22) and released the following day, by decision of judge Ney Bello, of the TRF-1 (Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region). The PF investigation pointed to suspicions of passive corruption, malfeasance, influence peddling and administrative advocacy.

Initially focused on the MEC, the investigation about the business desk in the portfolio gained traction after an interception by the PF captured the former Minister of Education mentioning Bolsonaro in a conversation with his daughter.

In the dialogue, Ribeiro says he talked to Bolsonaro about the possibility of searches. The conversation was publicized by GloboNews and obtained by UOL.

“The only thing kind of… today the president called me… he has a feeling, again, that they might want to reach him through me, you know? I’ve been sending him verses, right?”, said Ribeiro.

The daughter asks, “Does he want you to stop texting?”

And the ex-minister replies: “No! It’s not that… he thinks they’re going to do a search and seizure… at home… you know… it’s… it’s very sad. Good! That can happen. , right? If there are indications, right?”.

On Friday (24), Judge Renato Borelli, from the 15th Federal Criminal Court of the Federal District, decided to send part of the investigation that mentions Bolsonaro to the STF to investigate alleged interference in the investigations. The decision responded to a request from the MPF, which mentioned the possible action of an authority with a forum to obstruct the investigation.

The PF also saw possible interference and cited, in an order obtained by the UOLthat Milton Ribeiro was “aware” that he would be the target of searches, and that he would have obtained the information “supposedly” through a phone call with the President of the Republic.

According to delegate Bruno Calandrini, the telephone intercepts detected three conversations that caught the attention of the PF: the first between Milton Ribeiro and Waldomiro de Oliveira Barbosa Júnior, on June 3, another between Ribeiro and a man identified as Adolfo on June 5. and the speech between the former minister and his daughter, Juliana Pinheiro Ribeiro de Azevedo, on June 9.

“Our attention was drawn to Milton’s concern and almost decorated identical speech with Waldemiro and Adolfo and, above all, the accuracy of Milton’s statement when reporting to his daughter Juliana that he would be the target of a search and seizure, information supposedly obtained through a call received of the President of the Republic”, he said.

The case has not yet reached the Supreme Court, but will be forwarded to Minister Cármen Lúcia, who was the rapporteur of the investigation that originally investigated the case in the Supreme Court.

On Friday (24), attorney Frederick Wassef denied that the president had talked to Milton Ribeiro.

“President Bolsonaro has nothing to do with this investigation, he has not spoken to the minister, he has not interfered with the Federal Police. It is a new campaign of baseless accusations,” he said. “All the inquiries, all the accusations made to date against President Bolsonaro, it has been proven that there is nothing, it is always proven that he is innocent.”