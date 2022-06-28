Case in the MEC: Carmen Lúcia sends the PGR action asking for Bolsonaro’s investigation

Request filed by deputy Reginaldo Lopes mentions the existence of a criminal organization in the Ministry of Education

Alan Santos/PR – 05/06/2022

Referral to the PGR does not confirm, however, the installation of an inquiry against the President of the Republic



the minister Carmen Luciaof Federal Court of Justice (STF), sent to Attorney General’s Office (PGR) an action that calls for the investigation of the president Jair Bolsonaro for alleged involvement in irregularities in the Ministry of Education (MEC). In the order signed on Friday, the 24th, Cármen Lúcia, rapporteur of the case, requests a manifestation of the PGR regarding the request presented by the deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), which cites the existence of a criminal group operating in the Ministry, which “acted in the name, at the request and by delegation of the President of the Republic, which demonstrates that he had full control and dominated the entire criminal enterprise” . The lawsuit also mentions that the criminal organization was headed by the President of the Republic, had the former minister Milton Ribeiro as a political operator and aimed to defraud education resources, privileging religious politicians or mayors “who accepted to receive public resources in exchange for support for education projects”. re-election”. “So it cannot be excluded from the ongoing investigation and from the punishments that may, in theory, occur”, defends the lawsuit.

The referral to the PGR does not, however, confirm the installation of an inquiry against the President of the Republic, and the body will decide on the matter. The Federal Police is investigating a scheme to favor pastors and religious politicians involving former minister Milton Ribeiro and funds from the Basic Education Maintenance and Development Fund (Fundeb). This Monday, the 27th, the defense of the former minister reinforced that he “did not have or does not have the power” to favor practices in the portfolio. “There is an entire formal procedure that regulates the progress and evaluation of the intended benefits”, says the document.