Catarina hires a “new” employee on the farm and shocks Petruchio by revealing the pawn’s identity: “Worst enemy”

In The Carnation and the Roseshown by Globo shortly after Jornal Hoje, Petruchio (Eduardo Moscovis) ended up getting very sick and will have to take time off from work on the farm. Concerned, Catarina (Adriana Esteves) decides to hire a ‘new’ employee to take her husband’s place on a temporary basis.

Determined, she will be able to convince Januário (Taumaturgo Ferreira), who already lived in the place when he was poor. With that, the boy will still take the opportunity to get closer to Lindinha (Vanessa Gerbelli). When Petruchio discovers the story, he will try to talk to Catarina: “What is this story about bringing Januário back?”.

“Calixto won’t be able to handle the heavy work, Neca is old enough, Lindinha is a softie. And I have to take care of everything.” she will explain. He will say that she wants to rule everything, as she always has, and then he will decree what she thinks of the boy: “But I’m not enjoying this at all. Januário is the son of my worst enemy”.

Catarina will defend Januário: “And he likes it here. And I’m sure he’ll love spending a season there with Lindinha. Our situation is very difficult. Now I have nothing, even my jewelry is gone”, says the “beast”. “Why do you want the jewelry so much? Are you really thinking about leaving?”, Petruchio will ask.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the novel O Cravo e a Rosa is starring Eduardo Moscovis, Adriana Esteves and antagonized by Drica Moraes. Other actors such as Leandra Leal, Ana Lúcia Torres, Rodrigo Faro, Luís Melo and Ney Latorraca were part of the main cast.