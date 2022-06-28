Central Bank makes projection and sees GDP growing less than 2% this year

The Central Bank raised its projections for inflation over the next 3 years. For 2022, the projected IPCA rose from 6.3% in March to 8.8%.

The Central Bank (BC) projected a 1.7% increase in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year 2022. The previous estimate, released in March, was a growth of 1%. The review presented last Thursday (23), by the director of Economic Policy of the BC, Diogo Abry Guillen, in a press conference, which was attended by the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto. Below, check out the details.

According to a note from the Central Bank, there is an estimate of “cooling down of activity in the second semester” as a result of the “cumulative effects of monetary tightening; the persistence of supply shocks; and government anticipations to families for the first semester”. In addition, Guillen cites as the main components of domestic demand, the increase in household consumption and the decline in investments.

The Central Bank also raised its projections for inflation over the next 3 years. For 2022, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) projected increased from 6.3%, forecast in March, to 8.8%, in this June projection. The center of the target set by the National Monetary Council (CMN) for 2022 is 3.5%. In addition, there is a margin of tolerance of 1.5 percentage points up or down.

When asked whether the credibility of the inflation targeting system could be affected, the president of the Central Bank stated that he works with a “secondary target of smoothing, looking a little at the balance of everything we have done and the balance of risks that exists today, and how this influences future decisions.

“We have communicated that we are chasing a number around. And we’ve been told it’s not 4%. It’s less than 4% [em 2023]. Obviously, all trade-offs between rising interest rates and smoothing the cycle – understanding where the interest rate has to go and also understanding the trade-offs between the rate of rise and the terminal rate, and how much the rate has to stay at the level terminal – everything is taken into account”, argued the president of the Central Bank.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com