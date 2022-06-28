Check out 5 vascular symptoms that can appear after Covid

Covid-19 is not only related to respiratory diseases and has significant vascular impacts on the body.

Doctor Josualdo Euzébio da Silva, a specialist in vascular and endovascular surgery, explains that circulatory problems can occur both in the phase of the disease and months after Covid.

Some of these changes can be treated with medication, others require surgical treatment. The specialist listed 5 circulatory symptoms that are already related to Covid-19:

1. Thrombosis

According to an article published by the American scientific journal Circulation Research, Sars-CoV-2 promotes blood hypercoagulation by stimulating the high production of inflammatory substances and an enzyme called thrombin, which participates in the clotting process.

“The circulatory complications of this event can compromise the lungs, heart, kidneys and brain. Arterial and venous thromboembolism and impairment of microcirculation can even lead to loss of lower limbs”, highlights the surgeon.

