check out the step by step to access the benefit

O gas ticket is a federal government initiative to help low-income people buy the gas from kitchen every two months. In this sense, half of the average value of the cylinder is provided. Many families are benefited, because with the inflation, the price of gas has increased considerably. However, it still does not follow half the value of the cylinder in many capitals. Follow the text and learn more!

The benefit of the Gas Voucher

In all, 5.6 million low-income Brazilian families benefit from the gas voucher every two months. The count is carried out from their registration in CadÚnico and they form part of the index of Brazilians in extreme poverty.

In addition, women who have been victims of domestic violence also benefit from the aid. They even have priority in payment because they are under protective measures.

People who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) are also among the beneficiaries. The installments for this month of June started to be paid on the 17th. See how to sign up.

How to apply for the Gas Voucher?

If you are interested in receiving the benefit, you need to assess your financial situation, as it is only provided to families who receive approximately R$170.00 per person.

Thus, to have access, it is necessary to be registered in CadÚnico. If you still don’t have the registration, look for CRAS or a city hall in the neighborhood closest to you, take the documents of the whole family and sign up. Every two years, a cadastral update must be carried out. In this way, check that you have the number and that your registration is up to date.

If you are a person who qualifies for the gas voucher, your approved NIS number will determine the day you receive the benefit. Payment is made in the Caixa Tem application itself.