check out the volleyball week’s broadcast grid – Web Vôlei

Volleyball will have 21 games broadcast by Sportv 2 in the third and final stage of the women’s Nations League classification stage. From this Tuesday, the broadcaster begins to show decisive clashes for the search for classification for the finals, in Ankara, Turkey.

Sportv broadcasts begin with one of the most anticipated classics: Brazil vs China, this Tuesday at 11 am. This game will even be, without images, on the YouTube Channel and Twitch of web volleyballwith narration by Bruno Souza and comments by Gurja and Daniel Bortoletto.

Among the highlights of the week without Brazil’s participation are Turkey x United States, Japan x Turkey, United States x Serbia and Italy x Poland.

Check out this week’s broadcast grid, with all the games on Sportv 2, remembering that the grid can be changed by the broadcaster:

6/28 – 11am – Brazil vs China

6/28 – 2pm – Dominican Republic vs Bulgaria

6/28 – 8pm – Serbia vs Germany

6/28 – 11pm – Turkey vs Canada

6/29 – 2pm – Italy vs Poland

6/29 – 8pm – Japan vs Holland

6/29 – 11pm – Belgium vs United States

6/30 – 2pm – Brazil vs South Korea

6/30 – 5pm – Netherlands vs Turkey

30/6 – 20h – Germany vs Belgium

6/30 – 11pm – United States vs Serbia

7/1 – 2pm – Brazil vs Bulgaria

7/1 – 5pm – Netherlands vs Belgium

7/1 – 8pm – Japan vs Turkey

7/1 – 11pm – Serbia vs Canada

7/2 – 10:30 am – Brazil vs Thailand

7/2 – 5pm – Turkey vs USA

7/2 – 8pm – Japan vs Serbia

7/2 – 11pm – Germany vs Canada

7/3 – 5pm – Germany vs USA

7/3 – 8pm – Netherlands vs Canada