Check the results of Quina 5882 and Lotomania 2331 this Monday (27/6)

Yadunandan Singh

posted on 06/27/2022 20:01 / updated on 06/27/2022 20:23

Cross your fingers and check the numbers drawn – (credit: Carlos Vieira/CB)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on the night of this Monday (27/6), four lotteries: contests 5882 from Quina, 2557 from Lotofácil, 2331 from Lotomania and 262 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, which should distribute around BRL 603,000 to whoever hits the five dozen, presented the following result: 05-21-45-75-78.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

With an expected prize of R$ 3.8 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two
Column 2: 8
Column 3: 8
Column 4: 7
Column 5: 0
Column 6: 8
Column 7: 3

The number of Super Seven winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-10-21-24-29-32-40-41-46-48-51-54-68-69-81-87-90-91-93-99.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-04-05-06-07-08-09-10-11-12-17-18-21-22.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast:

