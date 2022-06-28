Chris Flores criticizes Matheus Baldi for leaking

The presenter of “Fofocalizando” (SBT), Chris Flores, criticized the program colleague, Matheus Baldi, after he was pointed out as one of those responsible for the leak of the pregnancy of actress Klara Castanho, the result of a rape. The child was given up for adoption.

“I think it’s all very regrettable. I was sad and I haven’t slept for days since all this broke out (…) I think so, he [Matheus Baldi] made a mistake. Regardless of his intention, that he has already been here, which was the intention to give news, he had his sources, he did his investigation, I think it was a mistake when he gave the news without being sure of the pregnancy , so that Klara and the advisor could confirm this”, she said, during this afternoon’s program.

In this type of case, we should not give [a notícia] for the sake of preserving women, I say this because I was a victim too.

Chris Flores

During the opening, the journalist also denied that the program was involved in the leak.

“We were accused of having given this news, which did not happen. At no time did this news appear here on the program,” she said. “Let it be clear, we didn’t. We don’t want to, we won’t give this type of report. Let it be very clear”, he denied.

Columnist Matheus Baldi, who is part of the conversation, also explained himself and said that he even reported the case on his social networks, but deleted it at the request of the actress.