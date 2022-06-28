Chris Flores scolds Matheus Baldi and reveals ‘traumatic’ pregnancy | TV

Journalist Chris Flores, who presents “Fofocalizando” on SBT, gave Matheus Baldi a “pull of the ear”, the first to publicize on social networks about the pregnancy of actress Klara Castanho, 21 years old. The employee of Silvio Santos was irritated and said that the program colleague was wrong to disclose the story without being sure. Then, the communicator gave a personal account involving an intimate moment.

This Monday (27), “Fofocalizando” echoed the open letter published by Klara Castanho on social media. She was forced to make a private story public after Antonia Fontenelle and Leo Dias released information saying that she had “abandoned” a child. The famous then went public and said that she legally gave the child up for adoption because she was the victim of a rape.

At the show’s opening, Chris said the hospital where the delivery took place and the nurse who leaked the information are also at fault. “This happens inside a hospital, a hospital that she trusts. It turns out that she had the baby and that she would have donated the baby. The news came out distorted and full of prejudice along the way. She would have had the baby and would have given the baby, but that’s not what happened. There was no abandonment. The entire process carried out by Klara followed the law. The woman has this legal right. What she didn’t want is for this to get out,” she said.

She then pointed out that information about the pregnancy was not disclosed in “Fofocalizando” and gave Matheus Baldi the chance to explain himself. “Fans noticed that she was wearing clothes that marked her body, but at first I overlooked it. A few days later, I received from a source that a 21-year-old Globe actress was pregnant. After six days I got a call, which had evidence, that Klara was pregnant. With that certainty, I wrote the message to Klara, sent an email to the press office if it was correct, but I didn’t get a response”.

Continues after advertising

“After this publication, my phone rang, the advisor asked me to delete the post. She said it wasn’t as simple as it looked and said it wasn’t an ordinary pregnancy, saying that Klara had been the victim of a rape. Klara herself spoke to me on the call and asked that she didn’t want to talk about it. I blacked out and it tormented me. Klara sent me a message thanking me. At that moment, it stopped being news, it became a crime. I deleted it, I never touched that story again, I can’t be held responsible.”

Revelation

Then Chris Flores gave his opinion on the fact. She commented that she talked privately with her colleague Matheus Baldi behind the scenes of the attraction and that he was wrong to have disclosed the story of Klara Castanho’s pregnancy without being sure about all the details involving the case. “I find it all very regrettable. I haven’t slept for days,” he began.

“What I told Matheus is that yes, he made a mistake, regardless of the intention. Because I think that in this type of case, we should not give it”. Taking advantage of the space, she also commented that she went through a similar situation. “In addition to my son Gabriel, I had a second pregnancy (…), but I lost this baby”, revealed the journalist.

“And I had to take an exam to see how he was doing. When I go to the laboratory and take the exam, a professional also tells a person that I was pregnant and the person comes to me celebrating it. But I already had the dead fetus inside my uterus,” said Chris Flores. “I was grieving, I was sad at that moment, and I didn’t want people to know that.”

Finally, the journalist said she understands the pain of Klara and other women who do not want to disclose their pregnancy. “Far from my situation than what Klara went through, my pregnancy was consensual, with my husband. Even so, it was traumatizing, I don’t like to expose this kind of thing”, said the presenter of “Fofocalizando”. “What I passed on to him is that this type of news should not be given before the person feels like it, wants to pass this news forward”.