Christian Bale Would Make 4th Movie If Christopher Nolan Wanted

Christian Bale would reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in a fourth film in the Batman... but only if the project was born from the director’s will Christopher Nolan. In an interview with ScreenRant, he said he made a “pact” with the director.

“We promised each other, ‘Hey look, let’s do three movies if we’re lucky they let us do it. And then we’ll leave. We won’t stay too long.’“, revealed.

“In my mind, it would be different if Chris one day thought to himself, ‘You know what? I think I have one more story to tell.’ If he wanted to tell that story with me, I would.“, he added.

Bale played the Batman in Batman Begins (2005), The dark Knight (2008) and The dark Knight Rises (2011). The films together grossed close to $2.4 billion.

Since then, Batman has been played by Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson in Warner/DC productions.

