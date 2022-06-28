Christiane Pelajo takes over ‘Conexão GloboNews’ and Cecília Flesch, ‘Em Ponto’, starting next Monday, the 4th | GloboNews

With a trajectory of more than 25 years at Globo and part of the select group of professionals who launched GloboNews in 1996, Christiane Pelajo takes on a new challenge on the news channel starting next Monday, July 4th.
From Sao Paulo, The journalist shares the command of the ‘GloboNews Connection‘ – which airs from Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 1 pm – with Leilane Neubarth, in Rio de Janeiro, and Camila Bomfim, in Brasília.
“Life is made of movements and I can’t stand still. I’m ready and full of energy for this new move in my professional life. For 26 years, I present the newspaper every day. I’ve said many “good night” and “good afternoon” on the air. It’s time for “good morning”. I am even happier to participate in the first GloboNews newspaper anchored by three women”, celebrates Pelajo.
Christiane Pelajo — Photo: GloboNews
Also on the 4th, Cecília Flesch assumes the anchoring of the em ‘in point‘a newscast that opens the day with the first information for subscribers, from Monday to Friday, from 6 am to 9 am.
Cecília Flesch takes over from Julia Duialibi, who from July will dedicate herself to another newspaper. For 17 years at GloboNews, Cecília has worked as a producer, editor, reporter, in addition to presenting all the channel’s TV news.
“I want to be good company at the beginning of the day, while people get ready, drink coffee or exercise. I want to help people clear up their doubts about what they didn’t understand properly. We will talk about how the day is starting in the country, without leaving aside, of course, information about politics and the national economy. What everyone needs to know, which impacts our lives and our daily lives”, says Cecília.
Cecilia Flesch — Photo: GloboNews