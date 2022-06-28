City Council establishes Health CPI in Uberlândia

The City Council of Uberlândia published in “O Legislativo”, this Monday (27), the establishment of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Health in the Legislative of Uberlândia. The opening request of the Commission was read during the last ordinary session of June of the Chamber, on June 14th.

“The Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry constituted under the terms of this Ordinance has the purpose of investigating actions and omissions of the Municipal Government in the monitoring and inspection of management contracts in the health area, as described in Request No. ” n° 3217, edition of June 15, 2022”, mentions the publication published this Monday.

The Commission comprises five councilors: Abatenio Marquez (PP), Antonio Augusto Queijinho (Citizenship), Murilo Ferreira (Rede), Neemias Miquéias (PSD) and Thais Andrade (PV). The parliamentarians who are members of the CPI were appointed after a meeting of the councilors that make up the Strong Legislative Bloc at the Uberlândia City Council, held last Tuesday (21).

SUBSCRIPTIONS

In May, nine councilors signed the request to open a CPI at the Uberlândia City Council to investigate health spending in the city and management in the area. The number of parliamentarians who endorsed the request, made by councilor Murilo Ferreira (Rede), was the minimum necessary for the installation of the Health CPI.

In addition to Murilo Ferreira, eight other parliamentarians also joined the request to open the CPI: councilors Amanda Gondim (PDT), Cláudia Guerra (PDT), Cristiano Caporezzo (PL), Dandara (PT), Dudu – Luiz Eduardo (Pros), Fabão (Pros), Liza Prado (Patriota) and Odair José (Avante). The same nine councilors kept their signatures on the second application, filed at the House at the end of May.