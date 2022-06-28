City Hall of Rio das Ostras

Department of Health created a calendar that begins to immunize from this Tuesday, 28, people aged 59 to 50 years. The purpose of the action is to organize the flow of people within the vaccinating units

Rio das Ostras received guidance from the circular letter from the Ministry of Health authorizing the application of the remaining doses of the vaccine against the Influenza virus, which causes influenza, for the entire population. In this way, children from six months of age, adolescents, adults and the elderly can protect themselves against diseases, since the vaccine is trivalent, protecting against the H1N1 virus, the B strain and the H3N2. Before, the immunizer was being applied only to priority groups.

The Secretariat prepared a special service calendar, by age group, to organize the flow of people within the Health Units. This Tuesday, the 28th, people from 59 to 50 years old can look for the vaccinating units of the Municipality. The operation of these units takes place from Monday to Friday, from 1 pm to 4 pm, for exclusive service to vaccination against Influenza.

The units are the same as the priority groups. They are: Paulo Henrique Gussem Family Clinic (Anchor); Anchor Family Health Strategy; Family Health Strategy Cláudio Ribeiro; Jardim Mariléa Basic Health Unit; Family Health Strategy Dona Ediméia; Nova Cidade Family Health Strategy; Worker Family Health Strategy; Recanto Family Health Strategy; Praiana City Family Health Strategy; North Sea Family Health Strategy; Cantagalo Family Health Strategy; Rocha Leão Family Health Strategy.

Influenza Vaccination Calendar for the General Population

Time: from 1 pm to 4 pm

From the 28th to the 30th of June- 59 to 50 years

July 1st, 4th and 5th- 49 to 40 years

From the 6th to the 8th of July- 39 to 30 years

From the 11th to the 13th of July- 29 to 20 years

July 14th, 15th and 18th- 19 to 10 years

From the 19th to the 21st of July- 9 to 5 years