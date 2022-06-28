Companies reduce packaging and quality to pass on inflation | Economy

Twitter reproduction Chiclets came in a cardboard box

More and more companies are resorting to reducing the size of packages and changing the composition of products to pass on the increase in costs to the final consumer, observes the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec).

According to the coordinator of the Financial Services Program of the non-governmental organization, Ione Amorim, in the past cases of this type were already registered, however, the high inflation in Brazil in the last two years has led to more and more companies, from different sectors, to adopt this type of practice. “Today, the way this has been done has gained a much greater dimension”, she emphasized.

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), accumulated, in May, a rate of 11.73% in 12 months. From May 2020 to May this year, inflation measured by the index reaches 20.27%.

re-dufflation

The widespread use of reducing packaging and decreasing quantities normally sold has led to the use of the term re-flavoring to refer to the practice. The quantity or quality of product is lower, but the price is not reduced or not reduced in proportion to the decrease in packaging. Thus, the company tries to avoid the wear and tear of direct price increases.

Ione recalls that an ordinance of the National Secretariat for Consumer Protection regulates changes in the size and quantity of products sold in packaging, defining that changes must be informed prominently on labels for 180 days.

However, according to the economist, companies have used strategies that bet on consumer inattention. “To circumvent compliance with this ordinance, companies are launching parallel packaging”, she denounces.

That is, the same product is sold in two very similar packages, but in one of them, with less quantity than the original. “Olive oil packages that are traditionally bottled in 500 ml bottles [mililitros], today you already see some of 400 ml. So, you have to be careful when picking up the packaging, because they are very similar”, he warns.

To help consumers compare prices, the economist recommends consulting the price per unit of measure: litre, kilo or meter. “The Consumer Protection Code, in article 6, requires that the price per unit of measurement, kilo, liter or meter be placed on the shelves so that the consumer can make the relationship between the different packages of the product that is offered”, he explains.

Ione warns that there are companies that are changing the composition of their products. According to the economist, the measure has been adopted by several manufacturers that reduce the percentage of raw materials, replacing them with ultra-processed compounds. According to Ione, changes of the type have already been made by juice brands, which no longer have the minimum percentage of fruit to become nectar, chocolate, which reduce the necessary amount of cocoa, and condensed milk, which no longer have milk in the composition. “This product, in addition to having a change in its composition, also undergoes this cost reduction, because the product was worsened and kept its price”, highlights the economist.