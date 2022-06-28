Confusion with ‘Pedros Sampaios’ in São João de Salvador goes viral on social networks; understand the story | Saint John 2022

Bahians and tourists were euphoric with the announcement of the performance of singer Pedro Sampaio, on the social networks of the Superintendence for Promotion of Tourism of the State of Bahia (Bahiatursa), scheduled for Sunday (26), in Salvador. However, who took the stage was a forrozeiro of the same name as the famous funkeiro, who lives in the city of Xique-Xique, in the interior of Bahia.

‘This is a São João show, it’s not a rally’, says Elba Ramalho upon hearing shouts of ‘Fora Bolsonaro’ during a party in Salvador

The forrozeiro was on the lineup of attractions alongside other local groups such as Trio Anarrié, Forrozão Saperkinha, Forrozão Maria Bonita, Xote de Anjo and Jaguarana, in addition to the band Bailinho de Quinta.

1 of 2 Confusion with ‘Pedros Sampaios’ in São João de Salvador goes viral on social networks — Photo: Arte g1 Confusion with ‘Pedros Sampaios’ in São João de Salvador goes viral on social networks — Photo: Arte g1

The confusion was even greater due to the presence of Pedro Sampaio (the funk singer) in the city. The artist published a photo while having lunch at Pelourinho, in the Historic Center of Salvador, and this made fans believe that he would actually perform at the venue.

On social media, the artist said he went to the Bahian capital for other commitments.

“Guys from Salvador! I saw that there was a confusion about me playing in Pelourinho today, but the information is not valid! I’m in town for other commitments! See you next time 😂❤️”, he reported.

Despite singing a different rhythm than the other bands, the presence of funkeiro in Pelourinho did not cause any surprise to the fans, because São João de Salvador used to bring artists from forró to even axé to the program.

Confusion with ‘Pedros Sampaios’ in São João de Salvador goes viral on social networks

The confusion became a meme on social media. Upon going up on stage, the forrozeiro performed and played with the audience.

“Good evening, it’s a pleasure to be here after so many years, in Pelourinho, bringing quality forró. Our work is just forró, I’m Pedro Sampaio, the original. totally different show than ours”.

“Sometimes it even confuses us, but we don’t sing ‘Sentadão’, our work is authentic, original since 1990”, continued the forrozeiro.

2 of 2 Confusion with ‘Pedros Sampaios’ in São João de Salvador goes viral on social networks — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks Confusion with ‘Pedros Sampaios’ in São João de Salvador goes viral on social networks — Photo: Reproduction / Social Networks

On social media, Pedro Sampaio joked about the situation.

“Guys, look at this! We arrived in Salvador, I went to lunch in Pelourinho and a coincidence happened that even I can’t believe. There is an artist from Bahia called Pedro Sampaio, he is a gentleman who plays with a band, he has been playing for years, singing and he was announced to do a show in Pelourinho”, he said with a laugh.

“Coincidentally, yesterday I was in Pelourinho having lunch. I didn’t come to Salvador to do a show, I came for another appointment. People thought it was me, Pedro Sampaio was announced there and people thought it was me”.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻