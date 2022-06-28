Controversy with Maracanã makes Flamengo seek its own stadium

The controversy between Consórcio Maracanã and Vasco made the board of Flamengo resume an old dream. The red-blacks once again considered building their own stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Flamengo is the Consortium’s judicial officer. The defeat in court for the realization of Vasco and sport at Maracanã rekindled the desire of the red-blacks for their stadium.

The board sees the state of the Maracanã lawn as a problem that can only be solved by restricting games during the season. A management with Fluminense and Vasco in the next bid is considered unfeasible by flamenguistas.

Because of this, the Rio press began to report that Flamengo wants to talk to Mayor Eduardo Paes. The intention is to build the Flamengo Arena in the Olympic Park complex, in Barra da Tijuca.







Eduardo Paes used social networks to talk about the subject. The mayor reminded that the place is not a public area.

“Always available to help any club in Rio, but I would like to remind you that the Olympic Park is a completely private area, with the exception of some arenas. This is how we managed to hold the Olympics without spending public resources on the construction of stadiums”, he wrote .

Flamengo’s idea is to build its Arena with the same capacity as the Maracanã. With that, the red-blacks would no longer depend on the location and would have another revenue generator of their own.