Corinthians confirms changes in the list of entries for the playoffs phase of Libertadores

This Monday, Corinthians held its last training session before the match against Boca Juniors, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. After the activity, the alvinegro club confirmed changes among those registered for the knockout stage of Libertadores. Bruno Méndez, Rafael Ramos, Wesley and Giovane were registered by Timão. Jô, Alan, Reginaldo and Keven were removed from the selection of Corinthians for the continental competition.

The list of entries for the Libertadores was drawn up and announced before the start of the first phase of the competition in April. At the time, some players were not yet part of the alvinegro squad. With the classification for the round of 16, Corinthians was able to change the athletes able to defend Timão in the tournament.

The changes were expected. jo and Reginaldo, are no longer part of the Corinthian cast. The striker terminated his contract with Timão in the first weeks of June, after a video of the player playing samba during a Corinthians game was leaked on social media. The side was loaned to Tombense, a club that disputes the Série B of the Brasileirão, in April this year. Alan and Kevin remain in the cast, but are not being used by Vítor Pereira.

Among those who entered the competition, Bruno Mendez and Rafael Ramos were not yet part of the squad when the registration period for the first phase of Libertadores took place. At the time, the Portuguese side played for Santa Clara, from Portugal, and was hired only in April. The Uruguayan defender was on loan from Corinthians to Internacional. The athlete returned to the Parque São Jorge club this month and has not yet made his debut for Timão.

Wesley and Giovanni are two youngsters from the base who have gained the trust of Vítor Pereira. The first mentioned is 17 years old and has already played four games for the Corinthians professional team. The last one is 18 years old and has also played four matches for Timão. The youngsters were promoted by the Portuguese coach.

The duel against the Argentine team is valid for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The teams have already faced each other for continental competition. In the first phase of the tournament, the club beat Boca Juniors 2-0 at Neo Química Arena, and the teams drew 1-1 at Bombonera, in Buenos Aires.

