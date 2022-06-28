Corinthians defender wins Cara da Rodada award and enters the Brazilian National Team

Defender Robert Renan was a starter for Corinthians in the goalless draw against Santos. Due to his good performance, the young man was highlighted on social networks and won the award for Face of the Round, in addition to entering the Fan Selection.

After the conquests, the boy made a post on his twitterthanking him for the good moment: “Glory to God for everything that has been happening in life. Keep working with humility because I haven’t conquered anything yet”, posted Robert – see the post below.

Both votes were carried out on the Brasileirão’s official profile on twitter. As for the individual award, Robert competed with Manoel, a former Corinthians fan and current Fluminense player who scored the winning goal against Botafogo, João Gomes, from Flamengo, and Rubens, responsible for starting Atlético-MG’s comeback against Fortaleza.

The Earthling won the contest with 43.2% of the votes. Then came João Gomes, with 32.9%, Rubens, with 16.8% and Manoel, with 7.1%. In addition, to make the Selection of the Round, Robert also needed to outperform other players.

Much praised by coach Vítor Pereira and teammates after the classic, Robert played for one of the two spots on the team with Rever, from Atlético-MG, Manoel, from Fluminense, and Reynaldo, from Goiás. The boy was the first place, with 55.6% of the votes received. Manoel took second place, with 23.2%.

