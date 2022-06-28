Corinthians has Joo Victor on the field in the last training session before Boca Juniors; see possible team

Corinthians ended this Monday its preparation to face Boca Juniors, from Argentina, for the round of 16 of Libertadores. The match takes place this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, from 9:30 pm (Brasília time).

At CT Joaquim Grava, the alvinegro cast started work with training at the gym and a warm-up on the lawn. Afterwards, the group left for tactical work, led by coach Vítor Pereira.

In the material released by the club, there are no further specifications about the situations of its players in the medical department. Thus, Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz and João Victor are doubts for the confrontation against Boca Juniors. The midfielder, who felt pain during the game against Santos, last Sunday, underwent exams this Monday, but the picture was not disclosed.

Of the names mentioned above as doubts, the defender was the only one who appeared in the video released by Corinthians. João Victor appears in the images normally participating in the warm-up with the other players.

As Timão no longer discloses the list of related players, the athletes available for the match will only be officially known one hour before the ball rolls. A likely lineup has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Xavier), Renato Augusto (Roni) and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

Corinthians and Boca Juniors compete for the first 90 minutes in the fight for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. The return game is scheduled for next Tuesday, June 5th, at Bombonera, at 21:30.

