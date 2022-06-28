Corinthians receives official proposal from Italian club by Lucas Piton; board j sent reply

Corinthians received and refused an official proposal from an Italian club by Lucas Piton. The 21-year-old left-back started his career in the main squad in 2020. This year, he became one of the main players in Vítor Pereira’s team.

The report of My Helm found that the offer from an Italian Serie A club was around €3 million (about R$16 million). People close to the player cite Fiorentina as interested. The name of the club, however, is not confirmed by anyone in Parque São Jorge.

The offer was received and promptly denied by Corinthians leaders for two reasons:

Not wanting to weaken the squad in the midst of important disputes, as the club may still lose other youngsters like João Victor (wanted by Portugal) and Mantuan (close to Zenit, from Russia) – Du Queiroz is also probed by Lyon, from France; The value itself. The Board analyzed the figure presented by the Italians as quite insufficient and, whether in this July window or the next, expects a higher offer (at least two or three times greater). An offer in August last year from Olympiakos of Greece for €1.5 million had already been turned down.

The left-back has a contract until December 31, 2024 and, until his last renewal, Corinthians owned 100% of his economic rights. His termination penalty for abroad is €50 million (approximately R$375 million).

In time: Remember that Lucas Piton has an Italian passport. This, in test, facilitates his transfer to a European team, mainly from Italy.

