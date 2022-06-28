Corinthians vs Boca Juniors: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | liberators

Corinthians and Boca Juniors enter the field on Wednesday night, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, in a clash valid for the round of 16 of Libertadores. O ge follow the game in real time ( click here to follow ).

After meeting in the group stage, Corinthians and Boca Juniors face each other again in a historic period for Timão. The dates of these round of 16 coincide with those of the 2012 finals, when the Brazilian club was champion.

Since the last confrontation between the two, Corinthians has played ten matches, with four wins, five draws and one defeat (56.6% profit). Boca played two fewer games, with six wins and two defeats (75% profit).

In the first phase, Timão beat the Argentines at home with a resounding 2-0 victory, with two goals from Maycon, absent this Wednesday. At Bombonera, Du Queiroz played for Corinthians in a 1-1 draw.

Streaming: SBT and Conmebol TV.

Real time: you follow everything in ge (click here to follow).

Corinthians – coach: Vitor Pereira

Timão’s lineup for this Wednesday’s game is a mystery. With Cantillo and Maycon out and Renato Augusto and Du Queiroz as doubts, Vítor Pereira has Giuliano and Roni as main options for midfielders in the professional squad.

With that, depending on certain absences or presences, some scenarios are possible in the middle. João Victor trained on Monday and could return to the team, while Gil looks like he will remain absent.

Possible team: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton (Fábio Santos); Roni, Giuliano and Renato Augusto (Du Queiroz); Willian, Gustavo Mantuan and Róger Guedes.

2 of 3 A possible Corinthians against Boca Juniors — Photo: ge A possible Corinthians against Boca Juniors — Photo: ge

Who is out: Maycon (adductor thigh injury) and Cantillo (suspended). There are doubts: Du Queiroz (muscle contracture), Gustavo Mosquito (tendinitis), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort) and Gil (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh).

Boca Juniors – Coach: Sebastián Battaglia

The Argentine coach has already confirmed the lineup that will face Corinthians this Wednesday. Without Salvio, shirt number 10 who may be leaving the club, Boca Juniors will go with Zeballos, a forward who grew up in Battaglia’s hands since the last game against Timão, Villa and Benedetto in the attack.

Pol Fernández and Varela, two young midfielders, are others who arrive at a better moment. Another change is on the left side. Frank Fabra leaves for the entrance of Agustín Sandez.

Possible team: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo and Agustín Sandez; Pol Fernández, Alan Varela and Óscar Romero; Exequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto and Sebastián Villa.

3 of 3 Boca Juniors lineup to face Corinthians in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16 — Photo: ge Boca Juniors lineup to face Corinthians in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16 — Photo: ge

Who is out: Frank Fabra and Medina (suspended).