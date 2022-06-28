Corinthians welcomes Boca Juniors in the first leg of the Libertadores round of 16; know everything

Just over a month after drawing with Always Ready, in its last appearance in Libertadores, Corinthians returns to the field for the competition this Tuesday. The opponent of the time is Boca Juniors, from Argentina, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the South American competition.

In this edition, the teams have already faced each other on two occasions. Also in the group stage, Corinthians hosted Boca Juniors at the Neo Química Arena and won 2-0, both goals scored by Maycon. In the return game, at Bombonera, the score was 1 to 1, with a goal by Du Queiroz for the white side.

In Corinthians’ first clash for the Libertadores knockout, My Helm separated all the information you, fan, need to know about the game. Check it out below!

Escalation

Vítor Pereira gained new headaches for the next game. He already knows he doesn’t have Cantillo, who is serving a suspension, Paulinho, who is recovering from surgery on his knee ligament, and Maycon, who has an adductor muscle injury. In addition to them, Renato Augusto, who is recovering from discomfort in his thigh, and Du Queiroz and João Victor, replaced in recent games with pain, are doubts.

A likely lineup has Cássio, Fagner, João Victor (Robert Renan), Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Xavier), Roni and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

My Helm

Arbitration

The whistle for this Tuesday’s game is referee Roberto Tobar, from Chile. He has the help of fellow countrymen Christian Schiemann and Cláudio Rios, in the flags, and Juan Soto, in the video referee (VAR).

Streaming

The match will be broadcast exclusively by SBT on open TV. There is also the possibility of watching the game on Conmebol TV, a pay per view of the South American Football Confederation.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 28 June,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Boca Juniors

Broadcast: Conmebol TV and SBT Liberators 02 Jul,

Sat, 4:30 pm Fluminense x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 05 Jul,

Tue, 21:30 Boca Juniors vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Conmebol TV and SBT Liberators 10 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 13 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 16 July,

Sat, 21:00 Ceará x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

