COVID: Hospital Felcio Rocho lives with a lack of inpatient beds – Gerais

Employees of the Felcio Rocho Hospital claim that care for respiratory conditions has already had to be suspended due to overload (photo: Jackson Romanelli/EM/DA Press) Care for patients with respiratory symptoms is being reduced at Hospital Felcio Rocho, in Barro Preto, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. Those who arrive with a flu and suspect COVID-19 at the emergency service can only get appointments until 6 pm, and there were days when they had to be suspended due to lack of beds for hospitalization. This Monday (27/6), the report was in the hospital. With the unit full, employees estimated that the delay in attending to suspected cases of COVID-19 was close to two and a half hours. In addition, they said that there were occasions when the emergency department was closed to patients with respiratory conditions because there were no vacancies for hospitalization of more serious cases. Last Friday (24/6), patients reported that the place was not attending patients with suspected Covid due to lack of vacancies for hospitalization. O State of Mines tried to contact Felcio Rocho’s management several times, but the hospital did not respond. The report questioned whether there is an effort to expand beds and whether the current situation is due to an increase in demand or other factors, however, there was no answer.

Cases grow in BH

The arrival of winter was accompanied by an increase in the number of respiratory diseases. According to data from the Belo Horizonte People’s Committee to Combat COVID-19, between June 9 and 22, the number of new COVID cases registered per 100,000 inhabitants was about six times greater than in the interval between April 28 and May 8th.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the City of Belo Horizonte, in the first 24 days of June, almost 30 thousand new suspected cases of COVID were registered more than during the month of May. The capital does not disclose data on hospitalizations resulting from the disease.

In the state, the scenario is also high in the number of cases. This Monday’s epidemiological bulletin pointed to the highest growth of people infected by the coronavirus in 24 hours since February. Vaccination, however, makes the context less severe, with a controlled rate of severe disease.

General shortage of beds

In addition to beds for suspected COVID, patients also reported difficulty in providing care for other symptoms at Felcio Rocho. On Friday, a mechanical engineer, who preferred not to be identified, reported that he spent the night in the hospital and was unable to find a place for admission.

He said that, on Thursday (23/6), he had a suspected ischemic stroke and sought care at Felcio Rocho. The test results ruled out the hypothesis, but the doctor who treated him preferred that he remain under observation in the hospital.

“They informed me that they had a problem with beds and I had to wait. I sat on the chair, didn’t sleep at all and, in the end, this morning (on Friday) I asked them to check if I already had a bed and they told me they would open vacancies soon. In the afternoon I spoke to the staff: ‘look, I’m here with bags, I came straight from work, I haven’t showered for almost two days, with work clothes’. As there was no vacancy, around 3 pm I decided to leave”, he said. He further stated that he would continue the examinations in a private clinic.