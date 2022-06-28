Cruzeiro discloses related to game with Sport without Lo Pais and Rafa Silva

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro related for the game against Sport Cruzeiro will not have midfielder Lo Pais and striker Rafa Silva in the game against Sport, scheduled for 9:30 pm this Tuesday (28), in Mineiro. The pair was not related to the match for the 15th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Although he has recovered from the muscle edema in his left thigh and is participating in training with the group, Lo Pais still does not have the conditions to play. Rafa Silva, in turn, was out of the last activities due to discomfort in his right foot.

For the duel against Sport, Pezzolano, on the other hand, is back with the steering wheel Neto Moura. He was unable to play last Thursday (23) for the Copa do Brasil, having already worn Mirassol’s shirt in the same competition.

Another who returns to Cruzeiro’s related defender Wagner. Due to a strain in the anterior muscle of his right thigh, he was absent from the team for about a month.

A probable Cruzeiro for the game in Mineiro has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bid; Edu and Rodolfo (Daniel Jr.).

See the Cruise related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner and Z Ivaldo

sides: Geovane, Matheus Bid, Rafael Santos and Rmulo

Midfielders: Adriano, Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin and Daniel Jr

Attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Vitor Leque