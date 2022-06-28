Cruzeiro discloses related to game with Sport without Lo Pais and Rafa Silva

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Cruzeiro discloses related to game with Sport without Lo Pais and Rafa Silva 3 Views

Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro related for the game against Sport
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Paulo Pezzolano defined Cruzeiro related for the game against Sport

Cruzeiro will not have midfielder Lo Pais and striker Rafa Silva in the game against Sport, scheduled for 9:30 pm this Tuesday (28), in Mineiro. The pair was not related to the match for the 15th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Although he has recovered from the muscle edema in his left thigh and is participating in training with the group, Lo Pais still does not have the conditions to play. Rafa Silva, in turn, was out of the last activities due to discomfort in his right foot.

For the duel against Sport, Pezzolano, on the other hand, is back with the steering wheel Neto Moura. He was unable to play last Thursday (23) for the Copa do Brasil, having already worn Mirassol’s shirt in the same competition.

Another who returns to Cruzeiro’s related defender Wagner. Due to a strain in the anterior muscle of his right thigh, he was absent from the team for about a month.

A probable Cruzeiro for the game in Mineiro has Rafael Cabral; Z Ivaldo, Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Geovane, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin and Matheus Bid; Edu and Rodolfo (Daniel Jr.).

See the Cruise related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Wagner and Z Ivaldo

sides: Geovane, Matheus Bid, Rafael Santos and Rmulo

Midfielders: Adriano, Filipe Machado, Willian Oliveira, Neto Moura, Fernando Canesin and Daniel Jr

Attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Rodolfo and Vitor Leque

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Israel facilitates access to abortion in the country | World

Israel changed the rules regarding abortion in the country to facilitate access to the procedure …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved