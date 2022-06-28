Customer kills Subway employee after argument over mayonnaise at lunch

Subway case happened in the USA, this Sunday (26) REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Subway customer in the US kills employee with a firearm and leaves another injured;

Murder took place after an argument over the amount of mayonnaise in the snack;

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

A customer at a Subway store in the United States killed an employee and wounded another with a gun after arguing with them about the excessive amount of mayonnaise in their snack. The case happened this Sunday (26), around 18:30.

The store, attached to a gas station, is in Atlanta and belongs to Willie Glenn. To the local television channel, WSB-TV, he was desolate. “To know that someone has the audacity to point a gun and shoot someone for something as small as mayonnaise breaks my heart.”

The businessman revealed that the employees – whom he called “exemplary employees” – had started working at the establishment about three weeks ago. He did not release the names, but said they were young. The injured woman’s only five-year-old son was at the scene and witnessed everything that happened.

At the time, the manager who worked at the time of the attack shot back at the suspect, but missed. “Everyone wants to carry a gun. Everyone wants to scare someone with a gun. It’s scary here,” Glenn told the Independent.

Police were called to the scene of the crime, but they are still at the beginning of the investigation, questioning witnesses and analyzing security camera footage to identify the perpetrator.

“This is the result of a senseless tragedy that we are seeing countless times a year, when an argument leads to gunshots and death,” delegate Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV.