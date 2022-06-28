Cyberpunk 2077: CD Projekt RED may have been tricked by the company responsible for testing the game

Documents show that the Quantic Lab team dedicated to the game was inexperienced and didn’t prioritize important bugs

Released in late 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 disappointed many consumers by bringing a disastrous performance on any hardware other than a high-end PC. The game was also full of bugs and glitches, especially in its console versions — the situation was so serious that CD Projekt spent more than a year working only on fixing game issues.

An investigation conducted by the Upper Echelon Gamers channel shows that, among the issues that helped the game reach a disastrous state, were lies told by the team responsible for your tests. Content producers claim that this can be proven by a Quantic Lab Human Resources 72-page documenta company hired to ensure the final quality of the game.

According to the documents, while the third-party company would have promised to dedicate experienced professionals to the tests of Cyberpunk 2077, in practice, she employed a team made up of people who had not even worked in the area for a year. “I believe the source of this is real. They offered extensive evidence to support this fact and made serious statements about the quality of quality testing activities at Quantic Lab.,” said Upper Echelon Games.

Inexperienced team would have worked on Cyberpunk 2077

Known for conducting tests for major studios such as Ubisoft, Techland, Deep Silver and Paradox InteractiveQuantic Lab reportedly promised CD Projekt that would dedicate a team of approximately 75 professionals to work on Cyberpunk 2077. While the developer believed that the group would be made up of experienced professionals, in practice most of them did not even have a year of experience in the testing area.

The report also indicates that the company reportedly hired testers to report 10 bugs per daily testing session. This would have made minor issues stand out, while those with higher priority ended up being ignored or reported later than intended.

Quantic Labs would also have misled CD Projekt RED and other partners about the size of their teams., as a way of ensuring the maintenance of contracts. at some point, Cyberpunk 2077’s team of testers reportedly jumped from 30 to 60 peoplebut most of the additions were made up of inexperienced workers, who end up getting in the way of the more veteran team.

All this contributed to the game reaching the stores incomplete and full of bugs that should not have passed the testing phase. The developer currently claims that The game’s correction work has already been completed. who, due to his problems, came to be taken from the PlayStation Store and changed the refund policies of Xbox Livewhich went on to refund game buyers money without any questions.

Source: VGC