Datafolha: 1 in 4 Brazilians say they don’t have enough food at home | Economy

Datafolha research published by the newspaper “Folha de S.Paulo” this Monday (27) points out that 1 in 4 Brazilians say they don’t have enough food at home to feed the family.

In all, 26% responded that they did not have the amount of food needed. The majority, 62% said they have enough food. And 12% said they have more than enough.

The numbers fluctuated within the margin of error in relation to the last survey, carried out on March 22 and 23. Overall, the level has remained virtually unchanged since the series began on May 11 and 12, 2021.

Datafolha heard 2,556 Brazilians in 181 cities on Wednesday (22) and Thursday (23). The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus two points.

In recent months, the amount of food for you and your family has been

Enough: 62% (63% in the previous survey in March)

Less than enough: 26% (24% in previous survey)

More than enough: 12% (13% in previous survey)

The lack of food mainly affects the poorest, according to Datafolha. Among Brazilians with a family income of up to two minimum wages (R$2,424), the share of those who say they do not have enough to eat is 38%.

The percentage drops to 14% among those earning more than two and up to five salaries (R$ 6,060). And for 4% among those who receive up to ten minimum wages (R$ 12,120).

Food insecurity is most felt among those living in the Northeast and North. The percentages are smaller, but still significant in the Midwest (24%), South (24%) and Southeast (22%).