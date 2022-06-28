Deleted movie scene contains easter egg for other MCU productions

The deleted scene references a very frequent element in the MCU!

With the digital release and in Blu-ray in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesssome extra content from the movie was finally made available to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And among the news there is a deleted scene from the movie which contains a fun easter egg from other productions of MCU.

Entitled The Great Team (An Excellent Teamin free translation), the deleted scene shows a flashback in Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), in a period before the events narrated in the hero’s first solo film, during an interview with WHiH News.

In it, they discuss the Strange-Palmer Methoda revolutionary scientific discovery that allows paralyzed patients to walk again (via ComicBook.com).

O easter egg is precisely the WHiH News, a news vehicle that has already appeared in several productions of the Marvel since The incredible Hulk2008 film. Iron man 2, Spider-Man: No Homecoming, WandaVision, Eternals and Black Widow are some of the MCU movies and series that have already had this reference.

You can watch the deleted scene below:

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featured the Mage’s return in a new challenge, this time for the insanities that only the opening of the multiverse could provide. In addition to Cumberbatch and McAdams, the film also featured the return of the actors. Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Chiwetel Ejioforand also introduced the heroine America Chavezwho is played by actress Xochitl Gomez.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is available on Disney+.

