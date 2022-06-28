Despite the decision of the STJ, TJ-SP says that the role of the ANS is exemplary

If there is an express medical indication, the denial of coverage and cost of treatment on the grounds of an experimental nature or because it is not included in the list of ANS procedures is abusive.

With this understanding, the 9th Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice of São Paulo denied a request by a health plan operator to interrupt the treatment of an autistic child, not included in the list of ANS procedures, after the Superior Court of Justice decides that the list is exhaustive, not exemplary.

Unanimously, the collegiate determined that the health plan continue to pay for the patient’s treatment with the so-called ABA method. For the rapporteur, judge Edson Luiz de Queiroz, if there is an express medical indication, the denial of coverage and cost of treatment is abusive on the grounds that it is not provided for in the list of ANS procedures.

“The contractual objective of medical care is necessarily communicated, with the obligation to restore or seek to restore, through possible technical means, the health of patients. Thus, in principle, if the disease has contractual coverage, the treatments will also be and must be accompany the evolution of medical techniques”, he said.

The magistrate said that the list of medical procedures and medicines authorized by the ANS is edited with some delay and this fact cannot harm the consumer. “As far as we know, the methodology requested by the doctor is the one that offers the best chances of success”, added Queiroz, citing the ABA method indicated to the author of the action.

According to the rapporteur, there is a greater good to be preserved in this case, which is the life and health of the author. He also stated that the STJ judgment has no binding effect: “EREsp 1,886,929 is not applicable, since the ruling has not yet been made available. Winning decision without binding character, by majority of votes, involving constitutional rights”.

In three similar cases reported by the ConJur, judges of the TJ-SP also maintained injunctions against health plans. Judge Galdino Toledo Júnior, from the 9th Chamber of Private Law, denied a request for a health plan to stop funding the treatment of another autistic child with the ABA method.

According to the judge, the STJ’s understanding in EREsp 1,886,929, in addition to not having yet become final, does not change, in principle, the analysis of the matter in the context of urgency, “since it was foreseen, in exceptional situations , the possibility of judicial discussion about the coverage of unlisted procedures”.

Judge José Carlos Ferreira Alves, from the 2nd Chamber of Private Law, is the rapporteur of two actions brought by the same health plan. He understood that both cases fall within the exceptional situation provided for by the STJ itself in the judgment of EREsp 1,886,929, which maintains the operator’s obligation to pay for the procedures.

According to the decision of the STJ, if there is no therapeutic substitute on the ANS list, the Judiciary may impose the coverage recommended by the doctor, provided that such treatment has proven effectiveness in the light of evidence Medicine and that it has not been expressly refused by the ANS previously. . This was the understanding applied by Alves.

