Diablo Immortal Demands More Than $500,000 To Maximize Character

The controversy surrounding Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions has been raging for the past few weeks, even better, since the game was released on June 2 this year.

Initially, it was assumed that it would take 100,000 euros to maximize a character, but apparently, things are much worse.

Diablo Immortal is shrouded in mechanics that practically force players to spend money, the discoveries made by the player community begin to lift the veil and reveal just how aggressive the microtransactions and mechanisms implemented by Blizzard are.

Astronomical figures now appear, revealing that it takes more than 500 thousand dollars to maximize a character, in the most current calculations.

There is a mechanism that is now revealed, that when you have a 5-star Legendary Gem on a level 6 tile, you can “wake up” that same Gem, raising it to level 10, when “waking up” the Gem gains 5 additional slots, which allows you to place 5 additional 5-star Legendary Gems, and the whole process is carried out again, raising the level of each gem to 10.

Doing the math, 36 5-star Legendary Gems are needed, and all of them will have to go up to level 10. It is revealed that if the player is lucky, they will spend $15,000 on each 5-star Legendary Gem, then multiply by 36 , which are the Gems needed to maximize the character, making a total of $540,000.