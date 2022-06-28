Diesel is more expensive than gasoline for the first time in 18 years

The forecast is that from the second half of the year, diesel prices will be even higher. Check out!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

According to a survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) released last Friday (24), for the first time, the price of a liter of diesel has surpassed that of gasoline. The rise is the effect of international fuel prices, which led Petrobras, on June 18, to readjust diesel by 14.3% and gasoline by 5.2%.

Average price

Last week, the average price of diesel at gas stations in Brazil reached the price of R$ 7,568/liter, while the average price of gasoline was R$ 7,390/liter. In Acre, the highest value of diesel was found, at R$ 8,850/liter and in Rio de Janeiro the lowest, R$ 6,290/liter. The increase was 9.6% in the case of diesel, and 2.2% in gasoline.

even higher prices

Target of dispute in the global market, the forecast is that from the second half of the year diesel prices will be even higher. This is due to the replacement of Russian gas from Europe by fuel, after the sanctions imposed on Russia by the war in Ukraine.

In addition, from July onwards, vacations begin in the northern hemisphere, which increases the demand for gasoline. In addition to hurricanes in the United States, which often interrupt production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

Intern market

However, in the domestic market, the federal government tries to stop future increases, with the change of command of Petrobras again. Last Friday, the Eligibility Committee of the state-owned company met to evaluate the name of Caio Paes de Andrade for the presidency of the state-owned company. And, on Monday (27), the nomination was approved by the Board of Directors.

Finally, even before the increase, truck drivers were already criticizing the price of diesel at gas stations. In the second half of the year, diesel consumption is high due to the transport of the agricultural harvest.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Papuchalka – kaelaimages/shutterstock.com