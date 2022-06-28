Discover the new features that WhatsApp will release

the messaging app Whatsapp is working on developing new features that will be available to users very soon. As per recent information, updates will be released over the next few months for the operating systems android and iOS.

So if you want to know more about the new features of whatsappjust keep reading this article.

Discover the new tools that will be available to WhatsApp users

It is true that WhatsApp is one of the biggest communication apps in the world. One of the main attractions of the platform is that it is always looking to improve its functions to bring more convenience to users. In that sense, the new update may come full of new features. See some of the planned news.

What features should be available in the next update?

For those who own the iOS system, recently, a new beta update revealed an entirely new feature. The update reportedly makes it possible to use a filter to select unread conversations.

Also, information about the ability to reply to messages using any emoji is revealed in beta update 22.13.0.74. Another feature is related to the waiting list. In this sense, the app is finally developing new tools to support group administrators. From the next update, for the new participants of the group, the platform will have the option of “waiting list”.

Other resources that will be available

All WhatsApp PC users who install the latest update for Windows 2.2223.11.70 will now have the ability to pause and resume voice audios. Finally, a user can easily mute someone by sending a message. Also, when someone joins a video call, participants will be informed.

Another news worth mentioning is that Mark Zuckerberg finally announced on Facebook that it will now be possible to migrate chats to iOS.