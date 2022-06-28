Disgusted by excess mayonnaise, man kills cafeteria employee

A 26-year-old employee at a Subway diner was killed and another, 24, was injured after a 36-year-old man shot them at them because the sandwich he had ordered arrived with “too much mayonnaise”, according to the US website. NBC News. The case took place this Sunday (26), around 6 pm, in the city of Atlanta, in the United States.

According to Atlanta Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton, the man entered the restaurant, ordered a sandwich and, not happy with the result, decided to shoot the two workers.

One of the diner’s owners, Willie Glenn, told the FOX5 news channel that the suspect was angry because there was “too much mayonnaise in a sandwich”. He also said that the two victims were reference employees and that they had been at work for less than a month.

“Everybody wants to carry a gun. Everybody wants to scare somebody with a gun. It’s scary,” he told TV.

The two employees were taken to a local hospital. The 26-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries. The 24-year-old is in serious condition and, according to police, her five-year-old son was in the establishment at the time of the crime.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday night. Police said they are not giving more information about the case because investigations are ongoing. The identities of those involved were not released.









