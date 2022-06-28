Does the second phase of the Amounts Receivable query have a date to be released? check out

The system Amounts Receivable is being sought after by many people.

That’s because the consult Amounts Receivable was recently postponed due to the strike by the Central Bank.

See the latest system news Amounts Receivable in this matter.

“Amounts receivable” is the term used to characterize residual balances in banks that have been “forgotten”.

O forgotten money originates from:

Bank accounts;

Fees incorrectly charged on financial transactions;

Quotas and net surpluses of credit unions;

Consortium resources closed.

The second phase of the system Amounts Receivable sum approximately R$ 4.1 billion.

In this new phase, the system Amounts Receivable will have new information passed on by financial institutions.

In this way, the data will be updated and there may be new resources available – even for those who previously accessed the system and were not successful.

Another novelty is that it will not be necessary to make an appointment – the citizen will be able to withdraw the money forgotten in the first appointment.

Once the option is available, to perform the consult Amounts Receivable just access the new Central Bank (BC) platform.

Those who have already performed the initial consultation indicated received a specific date to return to the website of the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br (Click here to be redirected).

If you haven’t done this first step yet, just access the website above and check the amounts receivable.

In addition to what was mentioned above, for consult forgotten money you must have access to the Gov.br account, silver or gold level.

THE consult Amounts Receivable was scheduled to be released on May 2nd.

However, due to the strike by Central Bank employees, this deadline was postponed.

“The strike by BC civil servants jeopardized the development schedule for improvements to the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR). The SVR return deadline, initially scheduled for May 2, will be postponed. The new date will be communicated in advance.”, informed the Central Bank.

On account of this, the consult Amounts Receivable has not yet been released by the Central Bank.