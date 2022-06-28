Don’t make this MISTAKE that can prevent you from withdrawing at Caixa Tem

Millions of Brazilians have money available in their accounts, but they don’t know it. The origin of the money is directly related to the extraordinary withdrawal via Caixa Tem. The maximum amount is up to R$ 1 thousand.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, approximately 42 million workers received access to the new form of redemption from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

For those who don’t know, the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal It is worth up to BRL 1,000 and, according to the rules, all workers with active (current employment) or inactive (former employment) accounts can withdraw.

blocked withdrawal

Brazilians who had the FGTS withdrawal released may face some obstacles regarding the redemption of the money. This can happen when the worker used the fund’s values ​​for credit/loan operations, as in anticipation of the birthday lootfor example.

In addition to this, there are other situations that can prevent the extraordinary withdrawal Caixa Tem 2022. Are they:

The worker had his FGTS account blocked because of a court decision;

The worker received the FGTS refund request from the employing company;

The worker’s personal data is inconsistent.

It is worth noting that the amounts released by the new FGTS withdrawal will be available by the end of the year. However, paying attention to deadlines is essential to not fail to withdraw the values. To find out how much has been released, it is enough for the worker consult the FGTS application.