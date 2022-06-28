Du Queiroz misses Corinthians against Boca Juniors and raises concern for the return game

Corinthians will have the absence of midfielder Du Queiroz for this Tuesday’s match, against Boca Juniors, for the Copa Libertadores. The report of My Helm found out that, after being substituted at halftime in the game against Santos, last Saturday, the player had an unconfirmed degree of edema.

According to people interviewed by the report, the presence of Du Queiroz is uncertain even for the return game between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, on July 5th, at Bombonera. Timão, as in the cases of other athletes, does not officially confirm the physical situation of shirt 37, but must specify more details an hour before the game, along with the publication of the lineup – the ball rolls at 21:30.

The player’s absence for this Tuesday’s match was only known by Corinthians after tests carried out on the eve of the game against the Argentine team. The tests were not carried out the day after the draw against Santos due to the natural swelling that makes imaging difficult.

With that, coach Vítor Pereira will have to seek new solutions for Corinthians midfield. Maycon, with a serious injury, and the suspended Colombian Cantillo, will not be able to play, which leaves Roni and Xavier as the only defensive midfielders available for this Tuesday’s match.

A probable Corinthians for tonight’s duel is: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Roni, Giuliano and Adson; Gustavo Mantuan, Willian and Róger Guedes.

