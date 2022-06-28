Ecuadorian journalist tells the latest from Emelec, Atlético’s rival
Journalist Steffano Dueñas, from the Ecuadorian newspaper Expreso, brings the latest news from Emelec, Atlético’s rival in the Copa Libertadores. The first leg in the round of 16 will be this Tuesday, at 19:15 (GMT), at the George Capwell Stadium, in Guayaquil.
Emelec welcomes Atlético next Tuesday (28), at 7:15 pm, at the George Capwell stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. The return match will be held on July 5, at 7:15 pm, at Mineirão.
According to the Ecuadorian press, Emelec should start the game with Pedro Ortiz; Bryan Carabalí, Marlon Mejia, Eddie Guevara and Jackson Rodriguez; Dixon Arroyo, Sebastián Rodríguez, José Cevallos and Alexis Zapata; Joao Rojas and Alejandro Cabeza.
Spanish coach Ismael Rescalvo, 40, had three casualties for this engagement.
Defender Joel Quintero underwent surgery on his right knee to repair an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He will be in recovery for six to eight months.
The fellow defender Aníbal Leguimazón again complained of a knee injury and will be preserved against Galo.
The main casualty is attacking midfielder Joao Rojas, sold this week to Mexico’s Monterrey.
Thus, Emelec’s probable lineup to face Atlético counts on Pedro Ortiz; Romario Caicedo; Eddie Guevara, Marlon Mejia and Jackson Rodriguez; Dixon Arroyo and Sebastián Rodriguez; Bryan Carabalí, José Francisco Cevallos and Alexis Zapata; Alejandro Cabeza.
