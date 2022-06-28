Elba Ramalho asks them to stop shouting Out, Bolsonaro – 06/27/2022 – Illustrated

Singer Elba Ramalho asked the public to stop screaming “Out, Bolsonaro” during a presentation at the Parque de Exposições in Salvador, this Sunday (26).

“I don’t want to do politics, sorry. This is a São João concert, not a rally”, said the singer. The audience, however, continued to speak out, then in favor of Lula, the PT’s pre-candidate for the presidency: “Hello, hello, hello, Lula, Lula!”.

The singer had stopped the presentation and was about to show a video on the big screen of the stage, but decided to wait for the fans to stop making political screams.

“I’m waiting. The audience is demonstrating. As we live in a democratic country, we have to let people express themselves. Each one has the president he deserves, that’s a fact”, declared the singer.

Openly opposed to abortion, Ramalho has already approached anti-feminist militant Sara Winter and, in 2021, became involved in controversy when he defended that Covid-19 was the creation of communists. “We are the nuisance, the callus of the communists. We are Christians, but we are also the resistance and we will remain faithful, because God will protect us”, said the singer from Paraíba in reference to the virus, in a video that circulated on social networks. .

After the negative repercussion, however, Ramalho went public to retract. “I was misunderstood, there was a spiritual context, people didn’t understand. I’m sorry. A big misunderstanding. My sincere apologies”, she said at the time.