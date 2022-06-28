Electricity bill: Aneel approves adjustment to Enel SP tariffs, with an average increase for consumers of 12.04% | Sao Paulo

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved this Tuesday (28) the readjustment of tariffs on Enel São Paulo’s electricity bill, which will go into effect from the 4th of July across the state.

O average increase for the São Paulo consumer will be 12.04%being 18.03% for high voltage, 10.15% for low voltage.

The annual tariff adjustment is defined by the regulatory agency, based on the contract with the concessionaire.

Last week, Aneel announced a readjustment of up to 63.7% of the values ​​of the tariff flags, that is, the extra charge on the electricity bill, for the period from July 2022 to June 2023.

Since April 16, the green flag has been in effect, that is, there is no extra charge applied to the electricity bill.

New values ​​of tariff flags, in force between July 1st and mid-2023

The tariff flag system was created in 2015 to signal the cost of energy generation.

The flag is green when the level of the reservoirs is high and there is no need for extra activation of thermal plants.

The yellow flag is triggered when the conditions for generating energy are less favorable, but there is still no extra cost of activating the thermal plants

Red flags, on the other hand, come into effect when the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants are low and it is necessary to activate several thermoelectric plants to guarantee the supply of energy.

The more thermal plants supplying energy, the more expensive the generation cost, which can reach red flag level 2 – the highest level of the system.

The purpose of the flag system is to inform consumers when the cost increases and allow them to reduce consumption to avoid paying a more expensive electricity bill.