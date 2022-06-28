Emelec vs Atlético-MG: where to watch, probable teams and embezzlement

Emelec and Atlético-MG will face each other next Tuesday (28) at 19:15 at the George Capwell Stadium, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores.

Atlético-MG is coming off three straight wins, two for the Brazilian Championship, against Flamengo and Fortaleza, and one for the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo. Turkish coach Mohamed will have the return of forward Hulk, spared against Fortaleza, but will have five absences for the match: Keno, Zaracho, Jair, Mariano and Neto.

Emelec played its last official match about a month ago. The Ecuadorian team drew 1-1 with Club Técnico Universitário for the Ecuadorian Championship on the 28/5th, and has not returned to the field since then. The team will have two important absences for the match: Aníbal Leguizamón and Joel Quintero.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET



EMELEC X ATLETIC-MG



Date: June 28, 2022

Time: 19:15 (from Brasilia)

Place: George Capwell Stadium (Guayaquil, Ecuador)

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

assistants: Juan P. Belatti (ARG) and Diego Bonfa (ARG)

VAR: Victor Carillo (PER), Johny Bossio (PER) and Sabrina Lóis (PER)

Where to watch: ESPN

Where to go: real time LANCE!, Radio Itatiaia, Radio Super FM

EMELEC (Coach: Ismael Rescalvo)



Ortiz; Caicedo, Mejía, Guevara and Jackson Rodriguez; Arroyo, Sebastian Rodriguez and Cevallos; Zapata, Carabalí and Cabeza.

Missings: Aníbal Leguizamón and Joel Quintero (injuries)

ATLETICO-MG (Coach: Turco Mohamed)



Everson; Guga, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio and Nacho Fernández; Vargas, Ademir and Hulk

Embezzlement: Keno and Zaracho (physiotherapy); Jair (injury); Mariano (personal problems) and Neto (flu symptoms).