Enderson Moreira commands the first training session, and Bahia closes preparations for Brusque | Bahia

Bahia’s new coach, Enderson Moreira, commanded, this Monday, the first training session ahead of the team, the last one before the match against Brusque, scheduled for this Tuesday, in Santa Catarina, for the 15th round of Serie B.

Substitute for Guto Ferreira, fired last Sunday, Enderson arrived in Itajaí this Monday afternoon. After being introduced to the tricolor cast, the coach commanded the first activity on the pitch and promoted a tactical training.

Next, the players worked on defensive and offensive dead-ball situations. In the end, before returning to the hotel, part of the delegation held submission training.

For his debut for Bahia, Enderson will not have the right-back Douglas Borel, who is suspended. Jonathan, injured, does not play either. With that, the young André, 18, should make his debut as a starter in Serie B.

Enderson receives a Bahia in the G-4 of Serie B. Tricolor is in third position, with 25 points, four more than Sport, in fifth place. The game against Brusque is scheduled for 19:00 (Brasília time) this Tuesday, at the Augusto Bauer Stadium, in Brusque.

