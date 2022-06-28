English school bans shorts and angers parents of boys

A school in Norfolk County, England, came under fire last week after revealing its new dress code for the summer. It turns out that, according to the local press, the secondary institution banned any student from wearing shorts during classes – male and female students will be able to wear long pants or skirts, which generated outrage among parents of boys.

According to Express UK, it all started when parents demanded a change to the dress code at Wymondham High Academy, which has more than 1,700 students. For those responsible, there should be flexibility in the clothing of the boys, since the young people had to wear long pants even during high temperatures.

Faced with the complaints, the director of the institution, Jonathan Rockey, published the new rules of the dress code from school. “All students will have the option of wearing a gray school skirt or gray school pants (existing style),” he said in the text of the new rule, saying he was proud of the decision.

This designation of a gender-neutral dress code is nothing more than ensuring that clothing choices are equal regardless of gender. […] Changing everything in our uniform at once, especially with current financial concerns, would be unwise, so we can make changes over time. Starting in September, we will have a neutral dress code, which we are very proud of.

Jonathan Rockey, dean of the school

The idea, which should be implemented next semester, was to create a gender-neutral dress code, in which boys and girls could wear pants or skirts. None of them, however, will be allowed to wear shorts — which infuriated many of the parents.

To Express UK, the person responsible for a student at the institution, who did not want to be identified, classified the new rule as “insane”. “The school seems to be deaf to parents who clearly express their concerns,” narrated the relative.

It would be gender neutral to offer both boys and girls the option of a skirt or shorts. […] The skirt is a garment associated with girls.

Following the same idea, another parent argued that “while it is absolutely acceptable for a boy to wear a skirt, many boys and girls may feel uncomfortable”, according to the British tabloid The Sun.

In addition to the implementation of skirts for all students, the institution’s dress code also underwent another change. Starting in September, according to DailyMail, girls will have to wear ties to school, just like boys.

Faced with the controversies created by the announced rules, the school’s dean stated that the institution still does not rule out the possibility of updating the new policy once again. Still, Rockey noted that “like any consultation, there will be different views and the academy and governors always consider them. We take all comments seriously.”