Ethanol remains more competitive than gasoline in 4 states; see which

Ethanol remained more competitive than gasoline in four states: Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. This is what the weekly survey by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) shows, compiled by AE-Taxas.

The criteria consider that ethanol from sugarcane or corn, due to its lower calorific value, needs to have a price limit of 70% in relation to the petroleum derivative at service stations to be considered more advantageous.

The parity is 64.52% in Goiás; 63.05% in Mato Grosso; 65.12% in Minas Gerais; and 64.91% in São Paulo. In the average of the stations surveyed across the country, biofuel has a parity of 65.94% with gasoline (therefore more favorable).

Read too:

price drop

The average prices of hydrous ethanol have fallen in recent weeks in Brazil and have already accumulated a drop of 6.72% in one month. In the period, the state with the greatest decrease was São Paulo (8.43%).

In the last week, the value of ethanol fell in 16 states and rose in another 10 and in the Federal District, and with that the average price in the country dropped 0.75%, from R$ 4.910 to R$ 4.873 per liter.

SP better, RS worse

In São Paulo, the largest producer and consumer state and with the most stations evaluated by the ANP, the drop was 0.64% (from R$ 4,556 to R$ 4,527). Roraima was the unit with the highest percentage indentation in the week (4.12%), from R$ 6,286 to R$ 6,027 a liter.

The lowest price collected by the agency was R$ 3.89 a liter, at a gas station in São Paulo, and the lowest average price in the state was R$ 4.493, in Mato Grosso. Rio Grande do Sul has the highest state average price (R$ 6.503) and also the highest collected price (R$ 7.89).

(With Estadão)

Related